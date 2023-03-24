Teacher Resigns After Allegedly Taping 11-Year-Old Boy's Mouth Shut

News
Tape
Inside Edition
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:34 PM PDT, March 24, 2023

Other parents have come forward complaining of similar incidents and the school says they take all allegations of staff misconduct seriously.

A North Carolina teacher has resigned after an image circulated of an 11-year-old boy with this mouth taped shut and the child claimed the teacher put it there.

A mother got the shock of her life when her son sent a selfie from school showing his mouth sealed up with tape.

What was really jaw-dropping to the mother is that the boy said his teacher did it.

The boy from North Carolina sent his mom the selfie after he says his teacher taped his mouth as a punishment for talking too much in English class.

After the image circulated, the teacher resigned.

Other parents have come forward complaining of similar incidents and the school says they take all allegations of staff misconduct seriously.

Related Stories

Teacher Allegedly Attacked by Special Needs Student Makes Plea to Board
Teacher's Aide Has Brain Tumor Removed Thanks to Observant Officer
6-Year-Old Who Shot Teacher Has 'Acute Disability,' Family Says
Los Angeles Teacher Sucked Out of Classroom by Tornado News

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

New York Grand Jury in Trump Criminal Probe Gets Day Off, Indictment Wait Continues
New York Grand Jury in Trump Criminal Probe Gets Day Off, Indictment Wait Continues
1

New York Grand Jury in Trump Criminal Probe Gets Day Off, Indictment Wait Continues

Crime
Will Bryan Kohberger Face Firing Squad if Convicted, Sentenced to Death? New Idaho Bill May Make It Possible
Will Bryan Kohberger Face Firing Squad if Convicted, Sentenced to Death? New Idaho Bill May Make It Possible
2

Will Bryan Kohberger Face Firing Squad if Convicted, Sentenced to Death? New Idaho Bill May Make It Possible

Crime
Former 'Baywatch' Star Alexandra Paul Found Not Guilty of Stealing Chickens From Poultry Truck
Former 'Baywatch' Star Alexandra Paul Found Not Guilty of Stealing Chickens From Poultry Truck
3

Former 'Baywatch' Star Alexandra Paul Found Not Guilty of Stealing Chickens From Poultry Truck

Entertainment
Suspect Returns to Scene of Domestic Violence Assault and Is Killed by Victim’s Father
Suspect Returns to Scene of Domestic Violence Assault and Is Killed by Victim’s Father
4

Suspect Returns to Scene of Domestic Violence Assault and Is Killed by Victim’s Father

Crime
LA Meteorologist Who Fainted on Live TV Says She Didn't Eat Breakfast and Was Dehydrated
LA Meteorologist Who Fainted on Live TV Says She Didn't Eat Breakfast and Was Dehydrated
5

LA Meteorologist Who Fainted on Live TV Says She Didn't Eat Breakfast and Was Dehydrated

Health
Letecia Stauch Murder Case Timeline
Letecia Stauch Murder Case Timeline
6

Letecia Stauch Murder Case Timeline

Crime