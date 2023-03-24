Teacher Resigns After Allegedly Taping 11-Year-Old Boy's Mouth Shut

A North Carolina teacher has resigned after an image circulated of an 11-year-old boy with this mouth taped shut and the child claimed the teacher put it there.

A mother got the shock of her life when her son sent a selfie from school showing his mouth sealed up with tape.

What was really jaw-dropping to the mother is that the boy said his teacher did it.

The boy from North Carolina sent his mom the selfie after he says his teacher taped his mouth as a punishment for talking too much in English class.

After the image circulated, the teacher resigned.

Other parents have come forward complaining of similar incidents and the school says they take all allegations of staff misconduct seriously.

