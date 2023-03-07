Tamara Palmer is thanking a perceptive police officer after having life-saving surgery.

The teacher's aide met the observant officer when he was the third member of law enforcement to pull her over as she drove to work in South Carolina.

Video shows Palmer's car clearly swerving before the stop, and when cops asked her if she had been drinking, they found it hard to believe when she told them she had only had some tea that day.

That is when the officer in question decided to call for an ambulance rather than let Palmer drive home, a choice that saved the woman's life.

Palmer complained of a headache while they waited for emergency responders to arrive, and a short while later learned the cause of her pain.

It turns out, a brain tumor had been slowly growing for 35 years, and by that time had started pressing on Palmer's optic nerve.

That same weekend, doctors performed an eight-hour surgery that successfully removed the tumor.

Now, the South Carolina teacher's assistant is forever grateful for that traffic stop.

When asked if she has a message for the officers, she tells Inside Edition: "Thanks to my angels who saved my life."

