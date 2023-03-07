Teacher's Aide Has Brain Tumor Removed After 35 Years Thanks to Observant Officer

Health
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:14 PM PST, March 7, 2023

The teacher's aide met the observant officer when he was the third member of law enforcement to pull her over as she drove to work in South Carolina.

Tamara Palmer is thanking a perceptive police officer after having life-saving surgery.

The teacher's aide met the observant officer when he was the third member of law enforcement to pull her over as she drove to work in South Carolina.

Video shows Palmer's car clearly swerving before the stop, and when cops asked her if she had been drinking, they found it hard to believe when she told them she had only had some tea that day.

That is when the officer in question decided to call for an ambulance rather than let Palmer drive home, a choice that saved the woman's life.

Palmer complained of a headache while they waited for emergency responders to arrive, and a short while later learned the cause of her pain.

It turns out, a brain tumor had been slowly growing for 35 years, and by that time had started pressing on Palmer's optic nerve.

That same weekend, doctors performed an eight-hour surgery that successfully removed the tumor.

Now, the South Carolina teacher's assistant is forever grateful for that traffic stop.

When asked if she has a message for the officers, she tells Inside Edition: "Thanks to my angels who saved my life."

 

Related Stories

NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo Undergoing Treatment for Brain Tumor
4th Grade Teacher Has Facebook Live Chat With Students Day After Tumor Removal
3D Bioprinting Cancer Tumors Will Assist With Developing Cancer Treatments, According to Israeli Scientists
A Teen Recovers From Brain Tumor and Other Touching High School Football StoriesInspirational

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

The Case Against Bryan Kohberger: Evidence Includes DNA, Witness, 100 Items, But No Murder Weapon
The Case Against Bryan Kohberger: Evidence Includes DNA, Witness, 100 Items, But No Murder Weapon
1

The Case Against Bryan Kohberger: Evidence Includes DNA, Witness, 100 Items, But No Murder Weapon

Crime
Passengers Take Down Man After He Attacks Flight Attendant While Allegedly Trying to Storm the Cockpit
Passengers Take Down Man After He Attacks Flight Attendant While Allegedly Trying to Storm the Cockpit
2

Passengers Take Down Man After He Attacks Flight Attendant While Allegedly Trying to Storm the Cockpit

Crime
Teacher's Aide Has Brain Tumor Removed After 35 Years Thanks to Observant Officer
Teacher's Aide Has Brain Tumor Removed After 35 Years Thanks to Observant Officer
3

Teacher's Aide Has Brain Tumor Removed After 35 Years Thanks to Observant Officer

Health
Missing Illinois Man Whose Body Was Found By His Wife 8 Months Later Inside Closet Died by Suicide: Autopsy
Missing Illinois Man Whose Body Was Found By His Wife 8 Months Later Inside Closet Died by Suicide: Autopsy
4

Missing Illinois Man Whose Body Was Found By His Wife 8 Months Later Inside Closet Died by Suicide: Autopsy

News
Twinning! Alabama Couple Welcomes 2 Sets of Identical Twins Within 13 Months
Twinning! Alabama Couple Welcomes 2 Sets of Identical Twins Within 13 Months
5

Twinning! Alabama Couple Welcomes 2 Sets of Identical Twins Within 13 Months

Human Interest
Murder of Abby Choi: 7th Person Arrested In Connection With Horrific Dismemberment of Model
Murder of Abby Choi: 7th Person Arrested In Connection With Horrific Dismemberment of Model
6

Murder of Abby Choi: 7th Person Arrested In Connection With Horrific Dismemberment of Model

Crime