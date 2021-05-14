Cloudy with a chance of laughter. That was the case when a tech glitch turned a May forecast into a reason for everyone to giggle. Meteorologist Jennifer McDermed was letting her Minneapolis and St. Paul audience know what it could expect weather-wise.

Somehow, her background graphics were switched from a weather map to the station’s current programming. “Because the camera was on me, my background was me, even though the camera was on me, then it just kept multiplying,” Jennifer explains. “It made me laugh, obviously. If you watch the video, I can't stop laughing.”

And because the snafu occurred on live television, Jennifer had a split second to decide to ignore it or call it out. She decided to call it out and have fun with it. “Oooooooh, that’s funky!!! What is going…? Oooooh,” she said as the mishap happened. “Do you guys want one Jennifer, or two Jennifers, or three?”

Afterward, she explained what she was thinking at the moment. “You know what, I'm just going to take it and run with it, see what happens. And apparently, it's made a lot of people laugh,” she said.

The moment was so popular that she even made it on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” And she was, of course, elated. “Oh, my goodness! I don't want a fangirl over here, but I love Jimmy Fallon. So when I saw that, I was like, What? Jimmy Fallon, he saw my face. He said my name, Jennifer.”

Since the incident, the tech glitches have been worked out. And Jennifer is forecasting more smiley days ahead.

