A Florida teen has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother with a pocket knife and beating her with a frying pan over a dispute about cleaning his room, and then led authorities on a pursuit, according to reports.

On Nov. 29, Tobias “Toby” Jacob Brewer, 17, allegedly told investigators that he stabbed his mother multiple times with a pocket knife and hit her on the head with a frying pan because she was “constantly on his case about cleaning his room,” the New York Post reported.

The police report, obtained by Fox Orlando, said that Brewer allegedly told cops he beat his mother on the head with the frying pan "until the handle of the frying pan broke."

“The suspect advised that he does not like cleaning his room and was tired of the victim [his mom] constantly harping about it,” the report added.

Brewer then allegedly told detectives that he then took both of his mom’s car keys and took money out of her purse “so that he can have money once he left the area,” the probable cause affidavit obtained by Fox Orlando said.

Cops say Brewer then allegedly texted a friend to bring a gun to his house so he could shoot his own mother but the friend, who is reportedly autistic, refused. However, the friend allegedly offered to bring a knife.

Brewer is also accused of leading authorities on a pursuit through multiple counties before he was detained. Cops also say that he had two friends and his girlfriend in the vehicle.

Cops say his mother is listed in critical condition. When authorities found her, she took a breath and reportedly told responding deputies, "Toby did this,” the New York Post reported.

Despite being a teenager his case was soon transferred from juvenile courts and will be tried as an adult, according to a court record obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Brewer has plead not guilty to all charges which include attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, grand theft, and eluding police. He is being represented by the office of the public defender. Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the office for comment but has not heard back.

