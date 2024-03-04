A 15-year-old was arrested Friday morning in connection with the July shooting death of a Lyft driver in Washington, D.C., according to police.

Nasrat Ahmad Yar, 31, was shot and killed in July after cops say several young suspects allegedly tried to take his car and one of them opened fire, killing the driver, WAEU reported.

After months of investigating, D.C. police arrested a 15-year-old in connection with the July 3, 2023 killing.

Yar, who was from Afghanistan, spent roughly 10 years serving the U.S. Army Special Forces as an interpreter in his country for American troops. After the Afghan government collapsed, he and his family settled in Alexandria, Virginia, WAEU reported.

“He was working extremely hard to support his family. He had just dropped off a passenger and was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by several young suspects. It appears, through our investigation, that these suspects may have been trying to take his vehicle,” Assistant D.C. Police Chief Leslie Parsons told WTOP.

Parsons said one of the suspects shot Yar and the group then ran away, all of which was captured on surveillance video, which Parsons said was instrumental in leading to Friday’s arrest of the “primary suspect,” WTOP reported.

It is the first arrest in the eight-month investigation, police said.

Since the alleged perpetrator is a juvenile, they have not been identified. It is also not known if they will be charged as an adult.

Someone connected to Yar set up a GoFundMe page following his death to financially help his family. Since the GoFundMe page was launched and sought $500,000, the page has fundraised $526,905.

Afghans and U.S. military veterans came together for Yar’s funeral at the All Muslim Association of America in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

“The reckless actions of these teens cost a man’s life and shattered a family just starting out on their journey in this country. No arrest will be able to make them whole, but today’s news sends a message loud and clear to those looking to introduce guns on our streets: our detectives do not rest until the reckless actions like this are met with severe consequences,” Parsons told WTOP.