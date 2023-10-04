Teen Girl Discovered She Was Raped After Seeing Video of the Attack Online, Florida Authorities Say
A Florida teen contacted authorities after she saw video online that showed her being sexually assaulted after she passed out a party, police said.
A teenaged girl in Florida contacted authorities after she discovered a social media video showing she had been raped after becoming unconscious at a party, deputies said.
The underage girl, whose age was not released, notified the Hillsborough Sheriff's Department after seeing cellphone video posted to social media, the sheriff said in a statement released last week.
“I am disgusted at the actions of these individuals who exploited someone in such a vulnerable state,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “I extend my deepest sympathies to this young woman and admire her bravery in coming forward to our deputies.”
Two teens have been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault, deputies said.
A 17-year-old male was charged with sexual battery by a person younger than 18 years old upon a victim 12 years or older, the department said.
An 18-year-old male, who allegedly filmed the incident and posted it to social media, was charged with two felony counts of promoting the sexual performance of a child, and one felony count of unlawfully using a communications device, authorities said.
The alleged assault occurred at a house party last month where teenagers were illegally consuming alcohol, the sheriff said. The teen girl had lost consciousness after drinking, he said.
The sheriff said both male teens had "confessed to their despicable actions."
The 18-year-old suspect has been released on bond, according to online court records. Further details, including attorney information and scheduled court appearances, were sealed by the presiding judge.
