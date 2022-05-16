Teen Law Student Debanhi Escobar Was Raped and Violently Murdered, Family-Commissioned Forensic Report Says
Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has vowed justice will be served in the killing of Debanhi Escobar, who was found dead 12 days after she was reported missing. Now, a report commissioned by Escobar's family may shed more light onto her death.
Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pledged justice for the death of Debanhi Escobar, whose body was found last month in a motel water tank 12 days after she was reported missing, according to CBS News.
"I spoke with them and made a commitment to help clarify what happened and to ensure that there is no impunity," Lopez Obrador said Friday after meeting with the late teen’s parents.
They are "very good people, a teacher, his wife, and as parents, they are very hurt, broken," he told reporters.
Escobar's death was initially registered as a disappearance but is now being investigated as femicide, according to Deputy Security Minister Ricardo Mejia.
The family commissioned a forensic report that concluded the young woman suffered "a violent homicidal death," including signs of sexual assault, according to the Spanish newspaper El Pais.
According to CBS News, El Pais reported that Escobar's family delivered the document to the state prosecutor's office on May 2, as the official autopsy report — which has not been published — did not mention signs of sexual violence.
Surveillance video of Escobar was released, showing her final moments alive. Previously, prosecutors said that Escobar died of a blow to the head. According to CBS, prosecutors said they were not ruling anything out, including an accident or murder.
Since then, the attorney general's office in the northern state of Nuevo Leon, whose capital is Monterrey where the incident occurred, dismissed two public prosecutors for "errors" and "omissions" in the case, according to CBS.
