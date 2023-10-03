Teenager Stabs Co-Worker Over Missing AirPods: Police

A 17-year-old Regal movie theater employee is expected to be charged as an adult after he allegedly stabbed his coworker over a missing pair of AirPods.

The Key West Police responded to the report of a stabbing at a Regal parking lot at 1:26 a.m. on Monday. By the time police arrived the 17-year-old victim had already been taken to the hospital by friends, according to police.

The incident is said to have occurred after the victim mistakenly took the suspect Marc Louissaint’s pair of AirPods thinking they were the ones he had borrowed from another co-worker, Local 10 reported.

Louissant tracked the AirPods to the victim, according to the outlet. The victim told Louissant that he would give them back during their next shift together, according to Local 10.

On the day they worked together, the victim told Louissaint that he had forgotten to bring the headphones and would bring them the following day, Keys Weekly reported. Louissaint then left work and came back to the movie theater parking lot later to “aggressively confront” the victim.

“He picked up the knives from his house and went back to the movie theater with the intent to confront this kid,” Chief Assistant State Attorney, Joseph Mansfield, told Keys Weekly.

In the parking lot the two teens were preparing as if they were going to have a fistfight when Louissaint pulled two knives from his fanny pack, Keys Weekly reported. The victim attempted to run but tripped and fell, according to the outlet.

While the victim was on the ground Louissaint allegedly “pounced on top of [the victim] and began stabbing him,” a witness told police, according to Keys Weekly.

The victim was taken to a hospital by friends and then later airlifted to a different hospital where he was in stable condition as of Monday, police said.

Police were able to detain Louissaint after arriving on the scene following the incident and found a small pool of blood and two steak knives nearby. Louissaint has been charged with attempted premeditated murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to police.

Prosecutors with Monroe County told Local 10 that Louissaint is expected to be charged as an adult in the case.