Teens Holding Virtual Prom Get $46,000 From Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for Cash Grants for Students in Need

A virtual prom during the COVID-19 pandemic is giving high schoolers the chance to win thousands of dollars. Siblings Hannah, 18, and Charlie Lucas, 15, are putting on the virtual affair this Saturday. With the help of a donation from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, $46,000 will be given away to students in need.

“It's really important. Honestly, without his initial donation, I don't think any of this would be possible,” Hannah said of Jack Dorsey’s donation.

The party will be held on the Instagram live of the NotOK App’s Instagram page.

Hannah and Charlie, who live in Georgia, first launched the NotOK app in 2018 to help teens who might be in in emotional distress with the touch of button, sending the user’s GPS location to trusted family or friends in a time of need.

Now, the teens are hoping their Instagram prom will help teens affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant money can be used toward whatever immediate needs the high school winners may have.

DJ Jazzy Jeff, best known for his role on the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and who has recovered himself from the coronavirus, will be spinning the music while grants, ranging from $200 to $2,500, are given away.

Mental health tips will also be given during the prom to help celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month.

Hannah said being a high school senior herself, she can relate to what other class of 2020 students may be going through.

“We're trying to do the best that we can,” Hannah said.

RELATED STORIES

Bridal Boutique Owner Offers Virtual Fittings and Tries on Dresses for Brides

Virtual Funerals: An Imperfect Solace for Families of Coronavirus Victims

How One Teen's 'Virtual Prom' TikTok Inspired Hundreds of Others