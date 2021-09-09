A 3-year-old is dead after police say about 150 rounds were fired into the boy's Charlotte, North Carolina, home.

Surveillance footage released by authorities shows two cars stopping on a residential street. People step out of those vehicles and concentrate their fire upon one house for several seconds before driving away.

Inside, 3-year-old Asiah Fiquero was sleeping.

“His 5-year-old sister who was also in the house was grazed, and by the grace of God, she is going to be okay,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings revealed.

“She will survive her injuries, but for the rest of her life, she has to realize that she was in the house when her 3-year-old brother was senselessly murdered and taken away from this Earth.”

Charlotte Police believe the suspects may be teenagers and that this could be just one of a string of recent shootings between rival high school students.

"What started out as teenage dispute games has turned into a deadly game,” Captain Joe McNelly from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department states.

No one has been arrested for Asiah’s death, and police are asking parents to go through their children’s belongings and social media.

“How can you wake up knowing that your actions took the life of a 3-year-old who will never have the opportunity to grow up and play and have fun as you have?” Jennings said, addressing the suspects.

“It makes no sense that you can have such disregard for human life.”

