In 2017, the suspicious deaths of three women rocked the town of Lumberton, North Carolina. Law enforcement had not publicly identified any suspects and seemed to find very little information at all in the cases.

The bodies of three women were found within a four-block radius. Two of them were discovered on the same day, and the third was found dead six weeks later.

The first two women whose bodies were found were named Christina Bennett and Rhonda Jones. Christina's body was found inside a home inside a cabinet, and Ronda's body was found outside the home in a trashcan.

Later, Megan Oxendine spoke on camera to a local news reporter about Rhonda. She spoke about how she knew her and revealed that she was a nice woman who never messed with anyone. She mentioned not understanding how someone could do this to a person.

Six weeks later, Megan's body was several blocks away underneath a tree by another abandoned home.

Afterward, the cases remained unsolved. Although the FBI interviewed hundreds of people, there had never been any suspects or persons of interest formally identified.

One year later, Inside Edition Digital visited and caught up with the loved ones of Rhonda, who were still waiting for answers about what happened to their loved one. They talked about what life had been like since the women’s deaths and detailed their quest for justice.

What was discovered was highlighted on The Breakdown, where the story behind the story is explored. The hope was to bring awareness to these cases, to possibly solve them, and to give Christina, Rhonda and Megan the respect and platform that they deserved.

Related Stories