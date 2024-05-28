Teens Who Smoke Pot Are More Likely to Develop Psychotic Disorder: Study

Health
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:21 AM PDT, May 28, 2024

The study showed when compared to those who reported not using cannabis during adolescence, the ones who admit to cannabis use were more likely to be hospitalized or to visit an emergency room related to psychotic disorder.

A new study shows teens who admit to using marijuana are at a higher risk of developing psychotic disorder.

The new evidence was reported by the University of Toronto’s Center for Addiction and Mental Health, where researchers say they based their findings on 11,000 respondents aged 12 to 24 who are covered under Canada's national healthcare system and had no previous history of psychotic disorder.

Researchers also say psychotic disorder was not as prevalent in those who report using cannabis as young adults.

Previous studies have shown a similar link between adolescent marijuana use and psychosis, but researchers say those studies were done when the potency of cannabis was much lower than it is today.

This latest study reports that five out of six teens who went to a hospital for psychotic disorder reported using cannabis.

One researcher said most adolescents who use cannabis will not develop psychotic disorder, however teens diagnosed with psychotic disorder likely have a history of usage.

