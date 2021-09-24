A Tennessee teen has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his mother, with whom he was angry because she confiscated his cellphone, authorities said.

Shawn Tyler Willis, 18, is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Anderson County Detention Center. He has pleaded not guilty.

According to a statement from the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, Willis killed his mother, Sandy, as she slept on April 20, 2020, with a handgun she kept on her nightstand.

He was arrested weeks later after giving conflicting statements about his mother's death, authorities said. He was 16 at the time and was remanded to juvenile custody, according to the sheriff's office.

He subsequently was charged with first-degree murder as an adult after turning 18, authorities said. In May 2020, Willis reportedly confessed to the killing during an interview with investigators, according to a court affidavit. The teen consented to the interview, as did his father, the affidavit said.

Willis is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 3 for a pre-trial hearing, according to the Anderson County Clerk's office.

Related Stories