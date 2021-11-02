A colorblind viewer was recently installed at Radnor Lake State Park in Tennessee. It’s one of 11 installed in parks around the state so that those who are colorblind can appreciate the brilliance of colors.

"From this far away out, I see right now, I see like greenish, yellowish,” sixth grader Jordan Whitehead said, explaining the difference between what he sees typically versus through the viewer.

“But then when I looked in there, I can see yellow, green, red, and orange."

For people who are colorblind, it’s a significant difference.

"I was in ninth grade,” one person says, describing when they first realized their perception was a bit different from others.

“I was the only kid that didn't see the number in the circle of dots.”

"People just think that you're being stupid, which sort of sucks,” another added. “It's like, 'no, this is what it’s like.’ And people are like, ‘What can you see?’ and I'm like, ‘I don't know how to describe it.’"

With this new addition to the parks, they now feel seen.

"I've never seen somebody spending money on someone that's colorblind,” One person said. “I've never seen something like this. So I think it's incredible."

