Terrified Children and Panicked Parents Revolt After Georgia Bus Driver Allegedly Refuses to Let Kids Off Bus
The students eventually started to flee the bus by crawling through the windows and jumping off the emergency exit, while one parent bus who tried to get on the bus slapped the bus driver,.
A substitute school bus driver in Georgia earned the ire of panicked parents after refusing to drop off their children at the designated bus stop.
Video shows the moment the driver pulls away from the stop with some of the children still on the bus. She said she wanted to make sure she was dropping off students at the correct stop.
"I have kids that don't have any documents on their book bags to let them off," the driver tells parents.
That results in a bus filled with terrified and screaming children, being chased by a group of angry and irate parents.
After the bus was stopped, the students eventually start to flee the bus by crawling through the windows and jumping off the emergency exit, while one parent who tried to get on the bus slaps the bus driver.
Inside Edition spoke to one of the parents.
"That should have never happened," Dana Toole tells Inside Edition. "Everything that went on the video that I saw that should have never happened."
The bus driver has been suspended pending review. At the time of the incident, she told the parents that she wanted to make sure that she was dropping the students at the correct stop but she said students did not have the proper documentation on their book bags to let them off.
