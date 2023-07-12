Terrified Children Hide in Bedroom of Florida Home as Intruder Shoots Their Father to Death, Police Say

Crime
Solomon Sadiq
Solomon Sadiq has been charged with homicide, authorities said.Leon County Sheriff's Dept.
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 2:40 PM PDT, July 12, 2023

Panicked children hid in a bedroom as an intruder shot to death their father inside a Florida apartment, the Tallahassee Police Department said.

Solomon Sadiq, 22, was arrested Tuesday by Tallahassee Police Department officers who were investigating the shooting, which occurred just after midnight on Saturday, authorities said.

A 10-year-old girl and other children were left home alone while their parents went to a nearby store, police said. The 10-year-old answered a knock on the door, thinking it was her parents, police said.

Instead, a man barged in, saying he need to charge his cellphone and the children ran to hide in a bedroom, where the girl called her parents and said there was a man inside their home, authorities said.

The parents rushed home, with the mother going to a neighbor's home for help, and the father entering the apartment, authorities said. The dad was shot in the hallway of his home by Sadiq, who was running to escape, police said.

Officers arrived to find the father dead in the hall. Physical evidence and surveillance video led to Sadiq's arrest, police said. He was in possession of a stolen handgun and tried to grab an officer's weapon during his arrest, authorities said.

The victim did not know Sadiq, police said. 

The suspect is being held without bail on charges including homicide and resisting an officer without violence.

