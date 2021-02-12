Tessica Brown Finally Gets Gorilla Glue Out of Hair Thanks to Plastic Surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng

The woman who went viral on social media for supergluing her hair is in a lot better shape today. Tessica Brown earned national notoriety for coating her hair with Gorilla Glue spray after running out of hairspray.

She tried washing it out with oils and shampoo and even went to the emergency room, but nothing worked. That’s when Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng stepped in to help.

Brown flew from her home in Louisiana to Los Angeles, where she underwent a procedure to dissolve the glue under light anesthesia. Obeng used a concoction of medical grade adhesive remover, aloe vera, olive oil and acetone.

The whole process took four hours, and you can see the hair coming undone. Brown was overcome with emotion after the procedure.

Obeng's foundation, ReStore Worldwide, supports doctors who are willing to provide medical assistance in developing countries.

