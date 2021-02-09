Tessica Brown, Woman Who Used Gorilla Glue as Hairspray, Fears She Will Lose Her Hair

After running out of hairspray, a Louisiana woman coated her hair with Gorilla Glue spray, a strong adhesive normally used to bond materials like metal, wood and stone. Tessica Brown went viral on social media after explaining the sticky situation and the regret that followed.

“Bad, bad, bad idea. Y'all look. My hair? It don't move,” she said. “You hear what I'm telling you? It don't move. I've washed my hair 15 times and it don't move."

Brown spoke to Inside Edition about her struggle to try and remove it. She tried baby oil, cooking oil and olive oil to try and remove the glue, but nothing worked. So she sought medical treatment at her local emergency room in Louisiana, but couldn’t tolerate the burning of the acetone wipes they gave her.

Brown said her biggest fear is losing all of her hair.

Gorilla Glue says it is sorry about what happened, but stressed that its product should never be used on hair.

