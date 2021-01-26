What Is ‘Uncombable Hair Syndrome’? Rare Genetic Condition Has Only 100 Documented Cases Worldwide

Taylor and Shilah, 4 and 10, are two little girls who were born with a rare genetic condition known as Uncombable Hair Syndrome. There are only about 100 documented cases of it around the world.

Instead of growing downward, the hair grows out in multiple directions. And according to their mothers, it takes a lot of work to comb through it.

“It is very fragile, so what ends up happening is that we see a lot of breakage,” Taylor’s mom told Inside Edition. “We deal with matting all the time. It’s something we have to keep on top of. We have to brush her hair multiple times a day.”

And sometimes, people make rude comments.

“We had people ask us if she stuck her finger in a light socket,” Taylor’s mom said.

Celeste Calvert-Yin says combing her 10-year-old daughter Shilah’s hair can be a challenge.

“If you pull too hard it actually just snaps the hair off,” the mom told Inside Edition.

Shilah has an Instagram page to inspire other children who were born with the syndrome, which many kids grow out of, Dr. Alanna Bree told Inside Edition.

“Around the puberty time, the hair seems to kind of seemingly become a little bit more manageable,” Bree said.

It is believed Albert Einstein also had Uncombable Hair Syndrome.



