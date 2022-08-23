Texas 2-Year-Old Crushed to Death After Cement Truck Falls From Overpass on Family's SUV

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:48 PM PDT, August 23, 2022

A 2-year-old boy was crushed to death when a cement truck fell off a highway overpass and landed on the vehicle below. 

The horrific accident happened three weeks ago in Houston, Texas. Surveillance video from a nearby business shows workers scrambling to call 911 once they realize what had happened.

Inside the smashed SUV were 2-year-old twins strapped into their carseats, along with their mom and grandma. 

The little girl, Melanie Resendiz, survived, but her brother Nicolas was killed.

“I couldn’t believe it. I thought it was a nightmare,” mom Jennifer told Inside Edition. 

As her surviving daughter wiped away her tears, Jennifer said she is still in shock and can’t believe her son is gone.

A cement truck can weigh up to 66,000 pounds or 33 tons. 

Terry Bryant, the family’s attorney, says he believes the driver of the truck was driving dangerously.

Police have not filed charges and say the driver is distraught and cooperating with the investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family. They are now suing the cement truck company, whose reps did not return requests for comment. 

