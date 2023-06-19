It was all a big mistake, says a Texas apartment complex where residents were told earlier this month they were under a "mandatory" curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and could not leave their homes.

The Array Apartments in Austin landed in hot water after folks living there spoke out on social media and to local reporters after getting notices that read, “During this period, it is mandatory for all residents to remain indoors and restrict their movements outside their homes, except for emergencies or authorized activities.”

Last week, residents received a new notice, saying the curfew order had been wrongly issued by an employee and that it was sent out without management's approval.

"The notice was incorrectly provided to you by one of our associates without previous management review and approval," the new advisory said.

Resident Kristie Broadaway told KVUE-TV she was stunned to receive the first notice, which told tenants to make sure they had enough food and necessities in their homes before the curfew's start time.

"'Make sure you have your provisions before 10 p.m.' It sounds like I'm in some hurricane area where they have martial law – 'stay inside, have all of your stuff you need,'" said Broadaway, who's lived in the complex for eight years.

The original notice had said the curfew was necessary because of unspecified security concerns.

Related Stories