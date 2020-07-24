Texas Couple of 24 Years Die of Coronavirus 2 Weeks Apart, Leaving Behind Two Sons, 11 and 14

A Texas couple married for 24 years died within two weeks of each other from COVID-19, leaving their two sons, 11 and 14, orphaned.

"I didn't get to say goodbye to my mom, or my dad now, and that's what hurts me the most right now," 14-year-old Isaiah Garcia told KWQC.

His mom Naomi Esquivel, 39, died on July 2, the GoFundMe Page said. Her husband Carlos Garcia, 44, was at the funeral with his two sons, but fell ill with coronavirus shortly after.

He was hospitalized for kidney failure, and on July 17, he was found unresponsive due to oxygen deprivation, and passed away despite multiple resuscitation attempts.

Isaiah and his younger brother Nathan will now be taken care of by their uncle, Jacob Mendoza who has four kids of his own.

"I love them with all my heart, and I know that this is what their parents would have wanted, was for me to take them in," Mendoza said. He explained that they had just spoken with their dad about an hour before his passing.

“At least since [my father] passed, at least we got to be with our family,” Isaiah said. “We didn’t have to go to an orphanage or anything, because I’d rather be here than anywhere else right now.”

To support the family, visit their GoFundMe page.

