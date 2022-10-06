A Texas doctor is accused of deliberately tampering with IV bags, resulting in the injuries of several patients and the death of one.

Prosecutors are calling Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. a “medical terrorist” after they say he contaminated the IV bags with pain medication that induced heart attacks at a surgical facility in Dallas.

An 18-year-old named Jack is one of the alleged victims. His family says he was undergoing minor surgery for a sports-related injury to his nose when his blood pressure and heart rate skyrocketed.

Jack’s grandfather, cardiologist Dr. Daniel Wohlgelernter, says he was appalled to learn the accused is a fellow doctor.

“Horrified that a doctor would do this and a doctor who had the knowledge that what he was doing could cause catastrophic reactions,” Wohlgelernter said.

Authorities say a contaminated IV bag also led to the death of 55-year-old Melanie Kasper. She was an anesthesiologist at the facility and knew Ortiz, who is also an anesthesiologist.

No motive has been disclosed, but prosecutors say Ortiz was angered that his medical license had been temporarily suspended in a recent disciplinary action.

Reports say as many as 11 patients may have been affected by his alleged tampering.

“He’s a monster. He’s a psychopath. He’s a murderer,” Wohlgelernter said.



The surgical facility says that immediately upon determining an IV bag had potentially been compromised, they ceased all operations and notified authorities. Ortiz’s attorney says he will plead not guilty.

Related Stories