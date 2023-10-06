A Texas family has sued to regain the home of their missing mother, who authorities believe is now dead. Her children say a man found living in her house forged her signature on the property's deed.

Donald Lee Hassler, 52, was arrested last month by Liberty County Sheriff's deputies who found him living in the rural home of Sheryl Siddall. Authorities had gone to the house on Sept. 19, after her children requested a welfare check, saying they hadn't been able to reach their mother for a week.

Hassler answered the door, and allowed deputies to search the home, authorities said. But deputies immediately called for back-up after finding what appeared to be blood stains on a knife, floors and the ceiling, Liberty County Sheriff's Capt. David Meyers told reporters at the time.

Siddall's purse and car were found at the home, authorities said. Her cellphone was missing, deputies said.

Hassler, who was on parole, was arrested after deputies found more than a dozen weapons in his trailer, which was parked on the home's lakefront property, Meyers said.

Hassler is currently being held without bail at the Liberty County Jail on charges of violating parole and being a convicted felon in possession of firearms, according to jail records.

He has not been charged in connection with Siddall's disappearance. Deputies have said they believe Siddall is dead, and that they are coordinating with prosecutors over a possible murder charge against Hassler.

But investigators say they are still searching for her remains, using cadaver dogs and divers.

The woman's children say they were immediately suspicious when Hassler was found in their mother's house because she had never mentioned him. Hassler told deputies the woman had gone to visit her sister in Oklahoma and that he had bought the house from her, authorities said.

But the woman's children say they told police their mother does not have a sister in Oklahoma. And they claim Siddall's signature had been forged on deed conveyance Hassler showed authorities.

The family filed a civil suit last week against Hassler, alleging their mother's signature was a fake, and seeking to reverse the conveyance.

The criminal investigation is continuing, authorities said.