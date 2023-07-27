Missing Arizona Teen Appears in Montana Police Station 4 Years Later, Her Mother Calls Her Return a ‘Miracle’

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:07 PM PDT, July 27, 2023

Alicia Navarro, who is now 18 years old, walked into a Montana Police precinct and told officers to ‘take me off the missing kids list.’

A teen girl who had been reported missing for nearly four years appeared at a police precinct several states away from where she lived.

Alicia Navarro disappeared from her hometown in Glendale, Arizona, just before her 15th birthday. Nearly four years later, now 18, she walked into a police precinct in Montana and told officers to ‘take me off the missing kids list.’

“She is by all accounts safe. She is by all accounts healthy and she is by all accounts happy,” police said.

Arizona authorities are trying to figure out what happened during the four years Navarro was missing.

“It’s been four years since she’s been gone so there’s a lot of puzzle pieces and a lot of missing pieces to determining exactly what has occurred,” police in Arizona say.

The teen's mom says her appearance is a miracle.

“For everyone who has missing loved ones, I want you to use this case as an example that miracles do exist and never lose hope and always fight,” Navarro’s mother says.

Navarro went missing from her home in September 2019 and left a hand-written note that read, ‘I ran away. I will be back, I swear. I’m sorry.’

Navarro has autism and authorities were concerned she had been persuaded to leave home by someone she had met in an online gaming room and that she could fall into the hands of human traffickers.

Her mother never stopped looking for her and even replied to someone online who said the teen was dead.

“I have hope and faith that my daughter is still alive. My daughter has been missing since September 15th, 2019 I will never stop looking for her. so god forbid! the reply to that comment is 'no,’” her mom wrote.

Navarro's mom says her daughter's resurfacing is a reminder to other parents of missing kids to never give up hope.

