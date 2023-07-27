Intense Search for Missing 3-Year-Old in Towering Cornfields Involves 100 Cops, Volunteers and Helicopters

Inspirational
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:16 AM PDT, July 27, 2023

A 3-year-old boy wandered away from his Ohio home, which is surrounded by tall corn and flowing streams.

Law enforcement officers, volunteers and helicopters scoured towering cornfields in Ohio searching for a missing 3-year-old boy.

The toddler's distraught parents feared the worst.

"It was unreal," mom Bella Dunin told Inside Edition. "When I first heard he was missing, I got so stressed that I went numb," she said of her lost boy, Ilya.

Some three hours after he disappeared, the boy was spied by a police helicopter using infrared imaging, not among the tall corn, but pushing his way through a bean field.

"We've got him. They're giving us a thumbs up," the relieved pilot says.

Bella and Leo most feared the number of creeks in their area, and 55-mph roads nearby.

Police said the little boy had managed to cross one of those roads. Ilya received a lot of scratches and lost his shoes, but was otherwise OK, authorities said.

Ilya had managed to slip away while in the company of a family friend, his parents said. They vowed to keep a closer eye on him to avoid any more solo adventures.

Related Stories

Man Who Found Missing Texas Toddler Christopher Ramírez Said God Told Him to Search for the Boy
Missing Wisconsin Toddler Abigail Ladwig Found Safe With Cocker Spaniel After Night Lost in the Woods
Missing Kentucky Toddler Discovered Near Strip Mine After 3-Day Search
Missing 82-Year-Old Woman Found Safe After Toddler Sees Her Near Home in GeorgiaHeroes

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Father and Aunt Accused of Leaving 3-Month-Old Baby in Car as Florida Temperature Neared 100 Degrees: Cops
Father and Aunt Accused of Leaving 3-Month-Old Baby in Car as Florida Temperature Neared 100 Degrees: Cops
1

Father and Aunt Accused of Leaving 3-Month-Old Baby in Car as Florida Temperature Neared 100 Degrees: Cops

Crime
Obamas’ Personal Chef Dead After Tragic Paddleboarding Accident in Martha’s Vineyard
Obamas’ Personal Chef Dead After Tragic Paddleboarding Accident in Martha’s Vineyard
2

Obamas’ Personal Chef Dead After Tragic Paddleboarding Accident in Martha’s Vineyard

Human Interest
Woman Falls to Her Death Moments After Accepting Marriage Proposal on Tourist Mountaintop
Woman Falls to Her Death Moments After Accepting Marriage Proposal on Tourist Mountaintop
3

Woman Falls to Her Death Moments After Accepting Marriage Proposal on Tourist Mountaintop

News
Lily Ledbetter: Mystery Lingers as Alabama Woman's Cause of Death Unexplained
Lily Ledbetter: Mystery Lingers as Alabama Woman's Cause of Death Unexplained
4

Lily Ledbetter: Mystery Lingers as Alabama Woman's Cause of Death Unexplained

News
'Help Me!' Note Saves Kidnapped 13-Year-Old Texas Girl Who Was Sexually Assaulted by Captor: Authorities
'Help Me!' Note Saves Kidnapped 13-Year-Old Texas Girl Who Was Sexually Assaulted by Captor: Authorities
5

'Help Me!' Note Saves Kidnapped 13-Year-Old Texas Girl Who Was Sexually Assaulted by Captor: Authorities

Crime