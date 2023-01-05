A Texas grandfather is in custody and remains the only suspect in the fatal stabbing of his 8-year-old grandson.

Richland Hills Police responded to a 911 call of a reported stabbing on Jan. 1 and found 8-year-old Brenym McDonald deceased in the residence on arrival, police said in a news release.

Police confirmed during a press conference that one of the boy's parents called 911 and told police that his attacker was his grandfather, Phillip Hughes.

Police said an officer on the way to the residence spotted the 62-year-old grandfather about a block away from the crime scene and took him into custody without incident.

The autopsy done on the child showed his cause of death to be from "sharp force injuries to the neck and chest” and his manner of death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner, according to police during the conference.

"Words cannot begin to express our frustration and sadness that we are all feeling as a result of this case, nor can any word spoken heal the pain that comes with the loss of a child. Brenym had his whole life ahead of him. He was a smart and talented young boy who loved to sketch and draw," said Police Chief Kimberly Sylvester during the conference.

Investigators were not able to give much information on the details surrounding the circumstances that led to the fatal event, as they are still working on the case. They are expected to hand the case to the District Attorney by the end of the week, said police during the press conference.

Police did share during the press conference that the victim, along with his parents, had been living with the grandparents prior to the deadly altercation but did not share any possible motive or prior interactions that could’ve led to the fatal stabbing.

Hughes is currently in custody at the Tarrant County Jail and is being held on a $2 million bond. He has been charged with capital murder of a person under 10 years old, according to jail records.

Related Stories