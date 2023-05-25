A small-town high school in Texas has canceled its graduation ceremonies scheduled for Thursday after education officials announced only five seniors had qualified for diplomas.

Instead, graduation will be held sometime in June to allow students to pass the necessary requirements, school district officials announced in a statement days before the ceremony.

The district said that out 33 seniors, only five had fulfilled the prerequisites needed to receive a diploma. Angry parents at a school meeting Wednesday night said they had not been notified until the last minute that their children wouldn't be graduating this week.

“I am a parent and I’m hurt. This is a catastrophic failure of leadership and accountability,” Brandolyn Jones said.

School officials said chronic absenteeism and failed courses led to 28 students being disqualified.

As of Thursday, school officials said 12 additional students had completed the necessary work to graduate. The ceremony will be held sometime in late June, after summer classes end, school administrators said.

