Texas Kidney Recipient Got Vaccinated 5 Times After Tests Showed No Antibody Response

As a record 1 million Americans were diagnosed with COVID-19 in a single day, the best weapon remains being vaccinated.

And some people are even going beyond the recommendations, like a Texas woman who got five shots of the vaccine. But she tells Inside Edition she had good reason to do so.

Stacey Ricks, 49, got her first Moderna shot last January and her second shot four weeks later. But after each of the shots, Ricks says that tests showed she did not develop a measurable amount of antibodies.

Ricks had a kidney transplant in 2016 and is immunocompromised. She says she took the tests as part of a study conducted by Houston Methodist Hospital for transplant patients.

Another study conducted last spring on organ transplant recipients by Johns Hopkins Medicine and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed that 46% of participants had no detectable antibodies 29 days after their second shot.

The researchers concluded that people who are immunocompromised should strictly follow COVID-19 safety measures, even after vaccination.

In June, before anyone was getting boosted, Ricks says she got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on her own. But still, her body showed “nothing measurable” when it came to COVID-19 antibodies.

“I then got the two Pfizer and it wasn't until after the second Pfizer that I developed any antibodies,” Ricks said.

She said that with the Omicron variant, even after five shots, she still doesn’t feel safe.

Meanwhile, more than 113,000 people are in the hospital thanks to COVID-19, which is close to the record set last January.

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday he has doubled the order for the Pfizer anti-COVID pill, Paxlovid, bringing the total number of treatments being received to 20 million.

Related Stories