The former landlord of a missing West Texas woman has been charged with murder 12 years after authorities found her body at the bottom of a lake, according to reports.

Jimmy Wolfenbarger, 57, surrendered to authorities last Wednesday and was charged with one count of murder in connection to the death of Holly Simmons, who vanished in 2006.

Simmons was last seen after dropping off her 17-year-old daughter at a school bus stop in November 2006, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Her daughter reported her missing the next day.

For years, investigators worked on her case, and then on July 7, 2009 a recreational diver found a sunken aluminum boat at the bottom of Inks Lake where Simmons' body was discovered. Her body was weighed down by concrete bags which had become waterlogged and hardened, authorities said.

Simmons was identified from dental records and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Llano County Sheriff's Office.

Wolfenberger was Simmons' landlord at the time of her alleged murder and lived near her home in an RV Park, CBS reported.

He was named a suspect in 2016 and turned himself into authorities last Wednesday, when he was taken into custody. He was held on $2 million bail but has since posted bond.

The family says they are "relieved" after waiting 15 years for answers in their sister's death, KXAN reported. But they told the outlet they aren't happy that the alleged killer was released on bond.

"He should be behind bars," Wishman said. "Hopefully he doesn't get away, and hopefully they've got a good case, and justice will be served for her, her kids, her grandkids and the rest of the family."

Wolfenberger's arraignment is scheduled for June 1 when he will enter a plea, People reported.

He has been ordered to surrender his passport. Inside Edition Digital was unable to confirm whether he has an attorney at this time.

Related Stories