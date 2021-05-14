A California man was arrested nearly eight years ago for the murders of his parents, who were found fatally shot and left in their burning home.

In August 2013, parents Scott and Janet Pettit, both 59, were discovered dead in their Modesto home. Firefighters were called to the scene after neighbors reported flames billowing out from the windows, according to reports.

Both parents had gunshot wounds, and police say the fire was a cover-up and started with an accelerant, which was scattered across the home.

A week after their disturbing deaths, police announced that their son, Brandon Pettit was arrested in connection despite no physical evidence tying him directly to the crime. A friend of his, Felix Valverde, was also arrested on the theory that Brandon had ordered his friend to kill his parents.

Both pleaded not guilty. Felix is still awaiting trial and, in January, Brandon was sentenced to two consecutive life terms.

But his sister is convinced that authorities caught the wrong person.

Hours before his parents were found dead, Brandon Pettit sent a text message to Sarah Wilson, a woman he knew from high school, about gifting her breast enhancement surgery for Christmas.

Prosecutors used that evidence to strengthen their case against Brandon. Sarah would later testify against him at trial and the prosecutor would argue that Brandon organized the murders to be able to fulfill his promises of money he expected to inherit.

Brandon's former defense attorney, Matha Carlton-Magana, said that Brandon's texts shouldn't have been read into. She also cited his Asperger's diagnosis as a reason his ability to communicate is affected.

His sister Lauren has come to his defense, saying "words don't make you a murderer."

The case of Brandon Pettit is featured on "48 Hours" in "A Sister's Fight for Her Brother," which airs Saturday, May 15 at 10/9c on CBS.

