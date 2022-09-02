Texas Man Arrested After 5-Year-Old Daughter Finds Her Mother's Body

A Texas teacher was found dead after her ex-boyfriend allegedly shot and killed her, leaving the body for her 5-year-old daughter to find, according to reports.

Shereena Webster, 36, was allegedly shot multiple times by ex-boyfriend Erik Mitchell Rivas early in the morning of Aug 18, reported Fox 17. Webster’s daughter was the one to find the body and called her grandma, Patricia Byington, who then called the police, said the news outlet.

Police arrived on scene around 5:15 a.m. and found Webster dead, with multiple gunshot wounds and empty shell casings on the scene, according to ABC 7.

Rivas' vehicle was reportedly seen near the residence as early as 3 a.m. and remained there until after 4:15 a.m., according to a surveillance video obtained by the police, ABC 7 reported. Police believe that due to evidence on the scene, Rivas climbed the fence using a ladder to enter the victim's home, reported the outlet.

According to ABC 7, the pair had been in a romantic relationship for several years but that recently ended and Webster was seeing other men. Webster was scheduled to visit a man in Colorado on Aug. 19, the outlet reported.

The man she was supposed to meet in Colorado, Samuel Amador, allegedly received threatening texts from Rivas the morning of the murder, according to an updated article from ABC 7.

Rivas allegedly said he would "smash (Amador), kill him and that if he came near Shereena, that he would make sure the Amador did not take another breath,” reported ABC 7.

Rivas was arrested for murder and is being held at Randall County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond, according to court records.

An obituary said Webster was a teacher at Oakdale Elementary for 10 years before deciding to obtain her Masters in Education. In 2021 she worked at South Georgia Elementary before recently accepting a position as a High Impact Tutoring Learning Leader at Region 16, said the obituary.

Webster leaves behind her 5-year-old daughter, Oaklyn, according to the obituary.

“Shereena will forever live through Oaklyn and that’s a promise,” said the obituary.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help support them and Oaklyn’s future, which has raised over $27,000 of its $50,000 goal.

