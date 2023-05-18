Texas Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Car at Yellowstone

A woman was found dead inside a car at Yellowstone National Park Saturday, and park rangers arrested a man from Texas who was reportedly standing near the vehicle, officials said.

Michael Wayne McCollum, 47, of Texas, was identified as the man arrested in connection with the deceased woman, KBZK reported.

McCollum is facing three misdemeanor charges of operating under a suspended or revoked license, possession of a controlled substance, and occupants of care not using seat belts, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Wyoming.

"McCollum does not have any other charges at this time," Lori Hogan of the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Wyoming said, according to KBZK.

His detention hearing is set for Thursday in Mammoth, Wyoming. As of press time he has not entered a plea.

McCollum is represented by a federal public defender whom Inside Edition Digital has reached out to for comment and has not heard back.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Lori Hogan of the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Wyoming, for comment and has not heard back.

On Saturday, Yellowstone rangers responded to an incident on Craig Pass, approximately three miles south of Old Faithful, according to the National Park Service.

Rangers said they saw a vehicle that had been driven into a snowbank with a male standing beside it, and then located a deceased female inside the car.

The male, who was later identified as McCollum, was detained and subsequently arrested for drug possession and other traffic-related charges, according to National Park Service.

Investigators said they are determining what led to the female’s death and are attempting to complete next-of-kin notifications.

The investigation is being led by the National Park Service.

Related Stories