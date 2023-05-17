Illinois Dad Finds Predator Hiding in Daughter’s Closet: Cops

Cops say a father in Illinois found an alleged sexual predator hiding in his daughter’s closet after pretending to be someone else on Snapchat, according to reports.

The incident, which happened in August 2022, has come to surface again after the suspect appeared in court last week, according to a court document obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Junsuk Park, 39, is accused of using Snapchat to arrange a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old girl in Rockford, Illinois, according to MyWabashValley.com.

Park was charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse last August, according to a court document obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Park has not entered a plea yet and he is due back in court next month for an arraignment.

On Monday, Park posted 10% of his $100,000 bond, according to court documents obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Park is currently being represented by a public defender.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to his attorney as well as the prosecutor’s office for comment on this case and has not heard back.

Park allegedly met the victim through Snapchat, reportedly identifying himself as a 16-year-old named “James” who came from Elgin, according to MyWabashValley.com.

Park reportedly messaged the victim about sneaking into her house and performing sexual acts, according to MyWabashValley.com.

This happened at least twice, officials said, according to Yahoo! News.

The second time, which allegedly occurred in August 2022, the girl’s father caught him hiding in her bedroom closet at about 4 a.m. Aug. 1, investigators said, according to Yahoo! News.

Park allegedly ran from the home and drove away before police arrived, but the father was able to provide a description of the man and his vehicle, according to investigators, Yahoo! News reported.

Police spoke with the girl and say they reviewed text conversations between her and Park. They also found items Park left at the home during his first visit, including napkins, rubber gloves, and a used condom, investigators said, according to Yahoo! News.

The girl identified Park during a photo lineup, according to Yahoo! News.

