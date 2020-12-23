Texas Mom Who Dumped 2-Year-Old Daughter In Lake Sentenced to 20 Years

Two years ago, a Texas mother dressed a life-sized doll to look like her dead daughter as a way to disguise the death of her 2-year-old –– who had been brutally beaten, with her body kept in a car for three days before being tossed into a bayou, according to reports. Earlier this month, Tiaundra Kae Christon, now 23, of College Station was sentenced to 20 years in prison. She was found guilty of tampering with physical evidence with the intent to impair a corpse, KIRO7 reported. She was sentenced Dec. 14 and also handed a fine of $10,000.

Police were on a hunt for 2-year-old Hazana Anderson, who was falsely reported missing by her mother on Oct. 28, 2018 before investigators learned that the child died days earlier and her mother and boyfriend, Kenny D'Shawn Hewett, used a doll to pretend the girl was still alive when she was actually dumped near Moses Lake, the Galveston County District Attorney's office said. By the time police found the young girl, they estimate she was dead for about 12 days.

The medical examiner testified that she could not determine the cause of death, Galveston District Attorney Justine Tan, KIRO7 reported. She said that the child's injuries that caused bruising were not sufficient to cause of death.

Because of this, authorities were unable to charge Christon or Hewett with homicide. Hewett was sentenced in 2019 after he pleaded guilty to the same charges at Christon, KPRC reported.

Christon and Hewett were staying at a hotel in Houston for a few days in October 2018 where the girl was brutally beaten by the pair. Christon had allegedly told Galveston investigators that Hewett whipped her daughter with a belt to quiet her cries.

The two then allegedly beat Hazana. Christon noticed her daughter going in and out of consciousness and says she then discovered signs of rape on her daughter after taking her out to the bathtub, according to an affidavit obtained by KHOU.

The next morning, the girl was unresponsive. Christon said that her daughter's body was cold and Hewett attempted to warm her body with a hairdryer, but that only wound up burning the child.

The pair then kept the child's body in a plastic bag in a car, the affidavit said. They then tied a rope attached to a heavy rock and dumped her body into a bayou at Gabbard Park.

Christon eventually led authorities to where her daughter was, the district attorney's office said. She is eligible for parole after she serves at least five years.

