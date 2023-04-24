Six dead cows were found mutilated from different pastures along a Texas highway.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that a 6-year-old cow had been found dead and mutilated on a ranch.

“A straight, clean cut, with apparent precision, had been made to remove the hide around the cow’s mouth on one side, leaving the meat under the removed hide untouched,” the sheriff’s office said. They also reported that the cow's tongue had been removed.

The sheriff's office said this cow is not the only one recently found mutilated in this fashion. Five other cows — four adults and one yearling — had also been found with similar conditions across different pastures spanning two other counties.

Two of the five cows also were found with a cut that was made to remove their anus and genitalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

No signs of struggle or disturbance were found in any of the cases and officials found no tire or foot tracks in the area.

The cause of death is currently unknown in all six cases but officials are working with other agencies handling similar incidents across the U.S. in an attempt to find answers.

