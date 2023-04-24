A man hiking on a trail in Kailua, Hawaii, died after falling 40 feet after having a medical emergency.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the scene after receiving a call about an injured hiker on the Lanikai Pillbox Trail around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, according to HFD.

The HFD reported that a man in his 60s experienced an undisclosed medical emergency that resulted in him tumbling down the trail for 40 feet. Nearby hikers provided him with care until officials arrived around 8:00 a.m.

The fire department was able to airlift the injured hiker to a landing zone, where he then was seen by Emergency Medical Services, HFD said.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that the 65-year-old man was dead upon arrival, according to KHON 2.

The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii (VASH) has been assisting his family after the tragic event, Hawaii News Now reported.

VASH said that the unfortunate incident happened while the family was visiting from Maryland for their daughter's birthday, according to KHON 2.

“What’s especially sad about this situation is Sunday was the daughter’s 30th birthday and they were celebrating and they were going on the hike to celebrate,” Jessica Lani Rich, of VASH, told Hawaii News Now.

