Texas School District Incorporates Masks Into Dress Code to Skirt Around Governor's School Mask Mandate Ban
The Paris, Texas, School District released a statement on their amending dress code, citing their desire to mitigate health issues for their students.
A Texas school district opted to include masks in their dress code regulations to get around a recent ban on mask mandate.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently banned local governments from putting COVID-19 restrictions back in place.
Despite his recent positive COVID-19 results, Abbott has pushed back against school districts that are in favor of mask mandates.
Even with this ban, 21 Texas school districts vowed to require masks, according to CBS Dallas-Fort Worth.
The Texas Supreme Court recently issued a temporary ruling that stated mask mandates in Dallas and San Antonio could not be enforced, CBS Austin reported.
But the Paris School District has apparently found a way to circumvent the ban by amending their dress code to incorporate masks, per a recently released statement.
"The Texas Governor does not have the authority to usurp the Board of Trustees' exclusive power and duty to govern and oversee the management of the public schools of the district," the statement reads.
"Nothing in the Governor's Executive Order 38 states he has suspended Chapter 11 of the Texas Education Code, and therefore the Board has elected to amend its dress code consistent with its statutory authority," it continued.
