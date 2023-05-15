Texas Sonic Employee, 32, Shot and Killed by 12-Year-Old: Cops

An employee of a Texas Sonic Drive-In was shot and killed Saturday night by a 12-year-old, cops said.

Matthew Davis, 32, was found just before 10 p.m. by police in Keene, Texas, lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, according to cops.

Davis was flown to Harris Methodist Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Police say that Davis, who was working at Sonic Saturday night, and a suspect, 20-year-old Angel Gomez, got into an argument due to Gomez acting "disorderly in the parking lot,” and Davis had “confronted” him, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Officials said the altercation "soon became physical," and a juvenile passenger, who cops say was 12 years old and was inside Gomez's vehicle, pulled out a firearm and began shooting at Davis, CBS News reported.

Gomez and the juvenile passenger fled the area following the shooting; however, police said Gomez returned to the scene and was subsequently taken into custody, CBS News reported.

Officers were able to locate the passenger soon after in nearby Rio Vista and took him into custody as well, CBS News reported.

Keene Police say multiple guns were also recovered at that location where the juvenile was arrested, according to WFAA.

The juvenile has not been identified due to their age.

Both Gomez and the juvenile have since been charged with murder.

Keene Police Department posted about the incident Sunday on their Facebook page where they also released Gomez’s mugshot to the public.

It remains unknown if the suspects have entered a plea or obtained legal representation.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Johnson County Criminal Courts for more information and has not heard back.

