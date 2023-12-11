Texas Teen Who Was in Medically Induced Coma Graduates College 5 Years Later

Health
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:01 AM PST, December 11, 2023

He had to re-learn to walk, talk and eat while at TIRR Memorial Hermann in Houston.

Blake Cox graduated from the University of Mary Hardin Baylor in Texas. It was a few years ago when he almost didn’t finish high school.

At 17 years old as a senior back in 2018, Cox started having blurry vision and debilitating headaches. He was diagnosed with a congenital condition called Arteriovenous fistula.

He had to have several brain surgeries after being diagnosed with having abnormal connections between arteries and veins that caused swelling in his brain.

Doctors didn’t think he’d survive.

He was put in a medically induced coma and thankfully, he would recover but it was a long road. He had to re-learn to walk, talk and eat while at TIRR Memorial Hermann in Houston.

But five years later, Blake is stronger than ever and after his graduation he is ready to take on the world all over again.

