A Texas woman is armed and annoyed after nine months of men turning up on her doorstep because they think a sex worker lives in her home.

Elaine White is a 66-year-old retiree who says she now spends her nights tensely standing by as stranger after stranger rings her doorbell looking for drugs or sex.

"There was a gentleman sitting on my bench out front with a six-pack of Miller Lite, a six-pack of Bud, and a six-pack of Heineken, and a bottle of whiskey," she tells Inside Edition.

Elaine says she has contacted police about the situation and seems to have a good idea of how these unknown individuals end up on her doorstep thinking it is the home of a sex worker.

"My address had been given out on a sex website that men go to and they pay for sex by Venmo," Elaine says. 'And then they give him an address, and it's mine, and then they come here."

She even shared a video of one man arriving and her asking him over the intercom if he was there for drugs or sex.

"Don't be scared, be prepared, and that's what I started doing," says Elaine.

She also keeps a loaded firearm nearby each night.

No arrests have been made at this time, and Elaine says she is working with law enforcement to try to figure out who posted her address online.

The Plano Police Department tell Inside Edition Digital that officers responded to Elaine's home in October 2022 and have found the websites where the ad is being placed.

Because this is an ongoing investigation, police could not comment further on the matter.

