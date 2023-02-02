Texas Woman Plagued by Men Showing Up to Her Home After Her Address Was Shared Online as a Brothel

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:54 AM PST, February 2, 2023

Elaine White is a 66-year-old retiree who says she now spends her nights tensely standing by as stranger after stranger rings her doorbell looking for drugs or sex.

A Texas woman is armed and annoyed after nine months of men turning up on her doorstep because they think a sex worker lives in her home.

Elaine White is a 66-year-old retiree who says she now spends her nights tensely standing by as stranger after stranger rings her doorbell looking for drugs or sex.

"There was a gentleman sitting on my bench out front with a six-pack of Miller Lite, a six-pack of Bud, and a six-pack of Heineken, and a bottle of whiskey," she tells Inside Edition.

Elaine says she has contacted police about the situation and seems to have a good idea of how these unknown individuals end up on her doorstep thinking it is the home of a sex worker.

"My address had been given out on a sex website that men go to and they pay for sex by Venmo," Elaine says. 'And then they give him an address, and it's mine, and then they come here."

She even shared a video of one man arriving and her asking him over the intercom if he was there for drugs or sex. 

"Don't be scared, be prepared, and that's what I started doing," says Elaine.

She also keeps a loaded firearm nearby each night.

No arrests have been made at this time, and Elaine says she is working with law enforcement to try to figure out who posted her address online.

The Plano Police Department tell Inside Edition Digital that officers responded to Elaine's home in October 2022 and have found the websites where the ad is being placed.

Because this is an ongoing investigation, police could not comment further on the matter.

Related Stories

Cop Busted for Allegedly Soliciting Prostitute
Flight Attendants Sue American Airlines Claiming They Were Called 'Sows' and Prostitutes
NYPD Top Cop Says GOP Pols 'Prostitute Themselves in Front of NRA,' Calls Trump Muslim Ban 'Unnecessary'
What It's Really Like Inside The Brothel Where Lamar Odom Was FoundNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Judge Sentences Connecticut Man to 120 Years for ‘Demonic Level of Terror’ in 1987 Slaying of a Father, Son
Judge Sentences Connecticut Man to 120 Years for ‘Demonic Level of Terror’ in 1987 Slaying of a Father, Son
1

Judge Sentences Connecticut Man to 120 Years for ‘Demonic Level of Terror’ in 1987 Slaying of a Father, Son

Crime
FBI Releases Report Showing How They Ignored Warning Signs About Nikolas Cruz Before Parkland School Shooting
FBI Releases Report Showing How They Ignored Warning Signs About Nikolas Cruz Before Parkland School Shooting
2

FBI Releases Report Showing How They Ignored Warning Signs About Nikolas Cruz Before Parkland School Shooting

Crime
Former Memphis Cop Charged in Tyre Nichols’ Death Had Previously Beat Inmate Unconscious, Lawsuit Claimed
Former Memphis Cop Charged in Tyre Nichols’ Death Had Previously Beat Inmate Unconscious, Lawsuit Claimed
3

Former Memphis Cop Charged in Tyre Nichols’ Death Had Previously Beat Inmate Unconscious, Lawsuit Claimed

News
Torture Suspect Benjamin Foster Dead From Self-Inflicted Gunshot After Hourslong Standoff With Police
Torture Suspect Benjamin Foster Dead From Self-Inflicted Gunshot After Hourslong Standoff With Police
4

Torture Suspect Benjamin Foster Dead From Self-Inflicted Gunshot After Hourslong Standoff With Police

Crime
Alex Murdaugh Trial Heats Up as Prosecutors Play Video That They Say Shows Defendant Admit to Murdering Son
Alex Murdaugh Trial Heats Up as Prosecutors Play Video That They Say Shows Defendant Admit to Murdering Son
5

Alex Murdaugh Trial Heats Up as Prosecutors Play Video That They Say Shows Defendant Admit to Murdering Son

Crime