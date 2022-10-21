Giant skeletons from Home Depot are once again the hottest Halloween decoration.

So hot, in fact, that one woman was spotted stealing it right from a Texas homeowner’s front yard. Surveillance footage shows the thief trying to haul the estimated $300 skeleton into the back of her SUV.

“They just start shoving this entire structure into the back of their vehicle,” said Grazia Ruskin, president of the local homeowners association in Austin.

Vicki and Glen Euell, who have a giant skeleton in their front yard in Toms River, New Jersey, tell Inside Edition it’s not easy to put up the huge decoration. They couldn’t believe the video of the brazen theft.

In other Halloween news, people dressing up like Jeffrey Dahmer in the wake of the hit Netflix series are getting lots of backlash. The growing negative reaction is getting so intense, eBay has reportedly banned the sale of Dahmer Halloween costumes.

Related Stories