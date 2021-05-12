The things people will do to create content. Ceasar Galaviz has been creating videos on YouTube under the name Loco Vlogs for three years and said he wanted to “do something different” for his 609 subscribers.

“This is going to be epic! I’m telling you,” Galaviz said before allegedly trespassing onto a SpaceX facility in Boca Chica, Texas. “This is not what you see on other people’s channels!”

In the video that has now been taken off of his channel, Galaviz seems to walk on the launching pad and underneath the SpaceX Starship SN11 Rocket. “I just thought it would be cool on the channel to go see a rocket,” he said.

Unfortunately for him, law enforcement didn’t think this was cool. After the incident, an arrest warrant was issued.

Galaviz later made a video apologizing for his actions. “I just want to apologize because what I done. Yes, it was dumb. Yes, it was illegal. But in my eyes, in that moment, I didn’t really thought about that,” he explained.

But that hasn’t appeased the Cameron County Sheriff’s office. They’re calling Ceasar Galaviz a “fugitive” wanted for a Class B misdemeanor criminal trespass.

