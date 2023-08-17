“The Blind Side” actor Quinton Aaron, who played Michael Oher in the Academy Award winning film, spoke about the actual Michael Oher’s lawsuit against Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy.

The controversy erupted when Oher claimed the story told in “The Blind Side” was a lie. Oher is saying that the Tuohy family never adopted him.

Oher claimed in his lawsuit that the Tuohys tricked him to become his conservators and gain control over his money.

“I wasn’t expecting that. I think a lot of people, myself included again, had such high hopes for the family, and that union that we felt they had put together,” Aaron tells Inside Edition.

Sandra Bullock won an Oscar for playing Leigh Anne Tuohy, but some people on social media are calling for Bullock to return her award.

“She was an actress who did her part and was recognized for it,” Aaron says.

Oher went on to become an NFL star and says he resented how the movie made him appear less intelligent.

“I didn’t know who Michael was before ‘The Blind Side.’ It wasn’t my intention to make him look that way, and I'm sorry that he took it that way,” Aaron says.

The Tuohys attorneys say they are stunned by Oher’s actions which they say are designed to gain publicity for his new book.

“The Tuohys treated him like a son. They loved him,” the family's attorneys said. “They don’t need his money. They didn’t, they’ve never needed his money. Mr. Tuohy sold his company for $220 million.”

“The Blind Side” movie grossed $309 million.