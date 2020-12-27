The Brave Rescues Police Officers Made in 2020

In a year when police officers have faced a lot of criticism, here are some officers came to the rescue.

When police in Pensacola, Florida responded to a possible drowning situation, it seemed like it was too late. The 3-year-old girl pulled from the backyard pool looked blue and she wasn’t breathing. The officers worked on the child until an ambulance could come and take her away to a hospital, and police say the child has made a full recovery.

Another choking victim was saved after a Michigan family called for help after their 3-week-old baby stopped breathing. The infant was choking and Officer Cameron Maciejewski arrived just in time. When the baby started crying, they knew everything was going to be alright. Despite the chaotic scene, the cop kept his cool.

When a police officer came upon an overturned car on fire with the driver inside he knew he had to act quickly. Officer Pheng Ly's body camera captured the whole scary encounter in Davis, California. When he sees the woman, he calls for her to get out. When Officer Ly was able to get a hold of her, he grabbed the woman by her wrists and dragged her to safety. No one was seriously injured.

Body cameras show how officers saved a man from a burning house in California. When they arrived on scene in Grass Valley, cops were told a person was trapped inside and the fire was spreading. Officers started calling out to the man from outside but no response. The smoke was too thick inside for cops to see anything. An officer decided to go around to another door of the house. He heard nothing, but this time he saw something: an unconscious man who passed out after smoke exposure. He was treated at a local hospital and recovered.

Another police officer in California had only seconds to save a man from an oncoming train after his wheelchair got stuck in the tracks. Bodycam from Lodi Police Officer Erica Urrea shows her arriving at the scene and running from her patrol car. She asks him if he can get up, but with the train approaching fast, the officer pulled him from the wheelchair out of the train's path. They both fell to the ground just as the train came barreling through. They were both safe, but she called for an ambulance to treat the man for minor leg injuries.

When cops in Mesa, Arizona responded to help a man trapped under his car, they knew time was of the essence. Devin Haycock says the jack collapsed while he was fixing his wife’s car in their driveway. and he felt time running out. Without a jack, the officers used all their force to lift the car up just enough so that Devon could roll out from under it. Their effort paid off and Haycock was able to escape.

