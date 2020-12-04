5-Year-Old Missing Oregon Boy Is Saved After Barking Dog Alerts Police to His Whereabouts

A 5-year-old Oregon boy who went missing while on a walk with the family pack of dogs is home safely thanks to the loud barking of his best friend, who alerted the police and authorities for help.

The boy, who had not been identified, went out with four of the family dogs around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, in the vicinity of Mount Richmond Road between Yamhill and Gaston. He had been walking on the family property that is about 70 acres, according to officials.

One of the dogs was spotted and started barking. The sound alerted search and rescue crews to the other dogs, and the little boy, KPTV News reported.

Authorities said the boy and his dogs were about a mile North of his family's home. His parents were relieved, said the news station.

The child was last said to be safe, alert and getting checked out by medics, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said, KGW8 reported.

