The Hottest Dish to Eat in Los Angeles Right Now Comes From a Bucket Lowered From a Fire Escape | Inside Edition

The Hottest Dish to Eat in Los Angeles Right Now Comes From a Bucket Lowered From a Fire Escape

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
Updated: 10:57 AM PDT, April 02, 2021

Cara Haltiwanger discovered an ingenious way to keep her restaurant in business during the coronavirus pandemic.

People in Los Angeles are going wild over a sandwich, but you won’t find it in any restaurant. It comes from a bucket hanging off a fourth floor fire escape.

When COVID-19 hit and restaurants closed, chef Cara Haltiwanger knew she had to make ends meet. She created the “Calabama Breakfast Sandwich,” and started selling them out of her window.

“After we got shut down, I was just talking to my brother and I was like, ‘Do you think this is the dumbest idea, if we just try this from my fire escape?’ And he said, ‘Only one way to find out,’” Haltiwanger said.

The $13 sandwich with bacon, eggs, cheese, grilled onions, avocado and garlic aioli, along with homemade hot sauce, is in such high demand, orders for Sunday must be put in on Thursday.

Halle Berry is one of Calabama's customers. “If you want the best breakfast sandwich in all of Los Angeles, come check out Calabama,” the actress said.

RELATED STORIES

Priyanka Chopra Launches New Indian Restaurant in New York City
Stranger Leaves $3K Tip for Server at Ohio Restaurant Temporarily Closing Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
LA Korean Restaurant Featured in Anthony Bourdain’s ‘Parts Unknown’ Closes Amid Pandemic
Is There Actually Tuna in Subway’s Tuna Sandwich?Investigative

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Georgia High School Senior Accidentally Shot Dead During Target Practice With Friends, Police Say
1

Georgia High School Senior Accidentally Shot Dead During Target Practice With Friends, Police Say

News
How a 20-Year-Old Is Using TikTok to Change How We Talk About Autism
2

How a 20-Year-Old Is Using TikTok to Change How We Talk About Autism

Entertainment
8-Foot Python Pops Out of Toilet While Unsuspecting Man is Sitting on It
3

8-Foot Python Pops Out of Toilet While Unsuspecting Man is Sitting on It

Offbeat
Georgia Man Who Was Given 90,000 Oily Pennies as Final Paycheck Gets Help Cashing in Wheelbarrow of Change
4

Georgia Man Who Was Given 90,000 Oily Pennies as Final Paycheck Gets Help Cashing in Wheelbarrow of Change

News
Dog Narrowly Escapes Burning House in Daring Rescue Caught on Camera
5

Dog Narrowly Escapes Burning House in Daring Rescue Caught on Camera

Animals