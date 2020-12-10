The Merrell Twins Look Back at Their High School Choir Competition Days

Looking back at their teen years, Veronica and Vanessa Merrell say they wish they would have known all their hard work would prove to bring success. “Going through high school, doing all the work, going on the auditions, focusing on YouTube, it's all going to be worth it in the end,” Veronica said of what she would tell her 18-year-old self back then.

During senior year of high school in California in 2015, the twins were two years into posting on their YouTube channel. At the same time, being a part of the choir was extremely important to them because it was one of the few “social times” they had. A video of them and three other students singing “Bohemian Rhapsody” acapella for a competition they won brings back those memories.

“That was how we really made friends in high school,” Veronica Merrell recalled.

Their dad, Paul Merrell, remembers his daughters practicing at home. “I'm just so proud of them because that song is really, really hard to play with a band or with anybody, let alone do it completely acapella with no instruments at all,” he said.

The song choice was an interesting one to pick, they admit. “We decided to do ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ because it was harder and no one had ever done it before, and we wanted to take on the challenge,” Vanessa explained.

The latest challenge Veronica and Vanessa Merrell’s are taking on is hosting the third season of “Twin My Heart” on AwesomenessTV’s YouTube channel, which premieres on Nov. 28. This time, it features the sisters finding love for Nate Wyatt.

“On the other two seasons, we've always found love for girls,” Vanessa said. “So it's going to be interesting to see the different dynamics and how this season plays out. Without giving away huge spoilers, we set up some amazing fun dates for Nate to go on. These were like dream dates that any girl would die to go on.”

As for their own love lives, Veronica likes to keep her personal life private and off social media, while Vanessa said she’s single. She’s found being an influencer makes dating much harder.

“It's kind of hard to tell when people genuinely like you for you, versus if they like the idea of you," she said. "So it's very hard to figure that out, and you have to just take a leap of faith.”

