The Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum in Arizona now offers color accessibility.

It helps those colorblind experience vibrancy with EnChroma glasses, which use light-filtering technology to help those affected by red-green color vision deficiency.

Those who are colorblind only see about 10 percent of the standard color spectrum. And many colors appear dull, muted, or challenging to tell apart.

Two of the first people to try the glasses were Bodhi and Sorin Wallace. The brothers are both colorblind, which means they had never seen the full scope of their dad's paintings.

"We didn't know that our sons were colorblind until more recently, so I've always been painting with bright colors and was surprised that they couldn't see them like I can see them," their father said.

The glasses are available to anyone who wants to use them. This exhibit runs through January, but the glasses are here to stay.

