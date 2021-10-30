The Space Weather Prediction Center has announced that a G3, or a very strong geomagnetic storm-watch has been issued for October 30 and 31. This comes after a large solar flare erupted Thursday and is set to reach the earth this weekend.

Because of this, the aurora borealis will be supercharged and may be widely visible across many regions of the United States and Europe, according to CNN.

The Northern Lights might be visible across the country from Portland, Oregon, to New York City. Weather permitting, it may even be seen far south around Carson City, Nevada; Raleigh, North Carolina, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

In Europe, the lights could be visible in countries like Ireland, Finland, Germany, Russia, Scotland and Sweden.

Australia and New Zealand may get a show, too, as the aurora australis, or the Southern Lights, will see similar effects, according to CNN.

In addition, the storm could cause other issues, including high-frequency loss of radio contact and radio blackouts, voltage irregularities, and false alarms on protection devices.

